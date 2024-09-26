DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires Shares of 1,589 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 59.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,114.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,072.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.