DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,699 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

