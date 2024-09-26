DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases Shares of 466 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,108.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,009.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

