DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes $764,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 651,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in eBay by 38.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 267,899 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 74,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $65.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

