First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 457,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
