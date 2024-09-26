First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 457,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

