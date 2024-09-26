First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 32,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,429. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
