First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

