First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $33.28.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
