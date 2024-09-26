First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 622,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,708. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

