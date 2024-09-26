First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ QCLN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 55,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $706.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.