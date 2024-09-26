First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ QCLN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 55,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $706.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.