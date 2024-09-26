First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FNY stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

