First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

