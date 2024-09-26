Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 1.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

