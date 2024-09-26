EVR Research LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

EVR Research LP increased its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mobileye Global makes up approximately 2.8% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

