The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,355 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.2 %

TTD stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. 3,095,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 202,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

