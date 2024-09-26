The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,355 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 22nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35.
Trade Desk Trading Down 1.2 %
TTD stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. 3,095,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 202,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.