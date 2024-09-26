Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $165,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $366.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

