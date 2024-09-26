Elgethun Capital Management Buys 1,330 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,458,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,029,000 after buying an additional 149,033 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 72.0% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 57,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

