Earnest Partners LLC Has $246.42 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.79% of Snap-on worth $246,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $283.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

