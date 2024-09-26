Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Arrow Electronics worth $169,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 72,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ARW opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

