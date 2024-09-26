Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $71,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after acquiring an additional 118,366 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 114,841 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 257,683 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 747,540 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,156,000 after purchasing an additional 108,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $254.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.