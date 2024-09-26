Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $62,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

