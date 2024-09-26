ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 30th (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,200. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

