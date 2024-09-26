Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Drops By 50.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 12,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,615. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.
