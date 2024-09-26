Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXLCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

