Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 39,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.