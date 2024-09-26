Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 39,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

