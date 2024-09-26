PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock remained flat at $17.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.2356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

