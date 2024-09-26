RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,500 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 8,926,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

RIOCF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 2,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

