Decatur Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 617,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,593,000 after acquiring an additional 219,875 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amphenol by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,564,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,207,000 after buying an additional 1,480,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 372,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 313,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APH. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

