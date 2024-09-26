Eminence Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928,891 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 3.52% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,178 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

