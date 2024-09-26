Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after acquiring an additional 99,923 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 58.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW opened at $258.21 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.