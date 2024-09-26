iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $375.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.