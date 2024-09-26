23,559 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.04. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

