APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 32,565 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,121,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $326,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

