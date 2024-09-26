Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $721.56 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.12. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.