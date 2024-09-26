Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $37.14 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00044731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,262,059 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.