Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $215.33 million and $49,064.50 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19382673 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $161,744.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

