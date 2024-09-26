APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 50,362 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. MSA Safety makes up about 1.5% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $817,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,966,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,186,000 after buying an additional 77,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $178.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

