APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 1,517 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

NOW opened at $890.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $945.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

