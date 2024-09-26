Decred Price Tops $12.61 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Decred has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.61 or 0.00019357 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $206.11 million and approximately $885,891.99 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00075638 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,051.06 or 0.39987825 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,343,641 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

