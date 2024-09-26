Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $198,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,034.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

