Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

