APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 8.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 2.94% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,397,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

