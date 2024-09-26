AQR Capital Management LLC Has $410.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830,265 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

