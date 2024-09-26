46,525 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $89.42 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
