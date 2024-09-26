Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $75,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $621.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.84 and a 200-day moving average of $549.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $629.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

