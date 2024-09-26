Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.21 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.01.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

