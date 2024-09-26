177,858 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

