AQR Capital Management LLC Has $209.52 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $209,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $221.85. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.59.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.