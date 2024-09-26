Dryden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Avantor accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after buying an additional 1,325,026 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $908,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,562,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

