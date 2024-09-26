Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $220.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

