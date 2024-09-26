Sanctum Infinity (INF) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for about $191.54 or 0.00294015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $194.46 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,015,251 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,015,462.10456872. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 184.37550587 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,326,285.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

